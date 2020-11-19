Deaths in Laois - November 19

Nancy Boran - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, November 18 of Nancy Boran (née Delany) of The Downs, Portlaoise and late of Main Street, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Dearly loved mother to Margaret, Peter, Mary, Pat and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Pat, daughters in law Raffaela and Anita, brother in law Fr Anthony Boran, grandchildren Kirk and April, David, Kate, Sarah, Aoife, Lee and Luca, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Peter Hogan - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, November 17 of Peter Hogan of Broughla, Clonaslee.



Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary and infant son. He will be sadly missed by his heart-broken family, Colm, Leo (Carlow), Maree McCabe (Cappincur), Raymond, Fiona Kelly, Derek, Aidan, Yvonne Norris (Cappincur) and Fergal. Fondly remembered by his 20 grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his sisters Eileen and Agnes, brother-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Denise, Joan, Martina, Ann Marie, and Josie, sons-in-law Michael, Christy, and Patrick, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a family Funeral Mass will take place for Peter's family members only, on Thursday in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee. Peter’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv under Clonaslee Parish.

Peter was the honorary president of the Laois County Board of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and president of the Clonaslee branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

Mona Curry - Camross

The death took place on Friday, November 13 of Mona Curry (née Gleeson) in Huntsville, Alabama.

Formerly of Camross. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret, sister Eileen, brothers Matt and Dinny.

Mona will be sadly missed and always loved by her husband Gordon, and her daughter Amy, brothers P.J. and Gerry, sisters Kit, Madge and Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mona's Funeral will take place in Alabama

Seamus Bergin - Mountrath and Castletown

The death has taken place of Seamus (Shay) Bergin of Church street, Mountrath and Castletown.



At home in the company of his sons. Predeceased by his parents Fintan and Eileen Bergin. Sadly missed by his sons Fintan, Ciaran and Colm, his brothers Michael, Fintan and Sean, his aunts Mairead (Cork), Ablina and Noreen (New York), sisters -in- law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his brother Sean's residence at Gort Na Noir Abbeyleix for family and relations only.

Removal to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Internment afterwards in St . Fintans Cemetery Mountrath.

Sympathisers are welcome to gather outside the house or on route to the Church or Cemetery, or in the Churchyard while observing social distancing.

Mary Delaney - Coolrain

The death took place on Monday, November 16 of Mary (Molly) Delaney (née Leahy) of Derrynaserra, Coolrain.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, and in the tender loving care of the staff at the Villa Marie Nursing Home Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Timmy and brother Bill. Sadly missed by her loving son Neilus and daughter Marguerite, grandchildren Danial, Craig, Cian, Caoimhe and Erin, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sister-in-law, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her daughter Marguerite's home on Thursday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, arriving for a family Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the vicinity of the church grounds, and in the cemetery, observing good social distancing.

Molly's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Camross Community Pastoral Council facebook page.

Sile Graham - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, November 16 of Síle Graham (née Conroy) of Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler.



Deeply regretted by her husband Noel, children Damien and Concepta, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Katie and Laura, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will be held at 2pm on Thursday afternoon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles (restricted to 25 people). Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Irene O'Meara - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, November 15 of Irene O'Meara of Sandymount, Dublin and late of Rathdowney.

Very sadly missed by her loving family, nieces Virginia and Angela, nephew Donal, grandnieces (especially Ciara who cared for Irene for many years), grandnephews, relatives, carers Helen and Michelle, neighbours and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place. Irene’s funeral cortège will depart from her home on Thursday morning at 9.30am. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at this link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-star-of-the-sea-sandymount on Thursday at 10am.

Anthony O'Connell - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, November 14 of Anthony (Tony) O'Connell of Sallynoggin, Dublin and formerly of Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Ellen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers Bobby and Billy, sister Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Friday at 10am at Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin followed by interment at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. To live stream the service click on this link https://www.sallynogginandglenagearyparish.com/