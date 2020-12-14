Deaths in Laois - December 14, 2020

Eileen Ryan - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, December 11 of Eileen Ryan (née Drennan) of Newtown, Durrow.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family Marian (Holland), Eilish (McDermott), John, Connie (Grogan), Audrey (Ryan), sons in law, Liam, Peter, PJ and Stephen, daughter in law Jane, brother in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines Eileen’s funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only.

Eileen Kennedy - Errill

The death took place on Thursday, December 10 of Eileen Kennedy of Árd Bhaile, Mayfield, Cork and formerly Rossmore, Errill.

Unexpectedly, following an accident. Eileen (Punk), beloved daughter of Sally and the late Joe and loving sister of Michael, Ann, Catherine and Josephine. Sadly missed by her heartbroken mother and siblings, her partner Martin, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law John, Josephine's partner Robbie, Michael's partner Bernie, Ann's partner Noel, aunts, uncles, relatives and a large circle of friends.

To follow best practices and guidelines and with the support of Eileen's family the funeral will take place privately.