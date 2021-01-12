Deaths in Laois - January 12, 2021

John Connor - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, January 11 of John Connor of Cappagh South, Mountrath.



Peacefully. Sadly missed by his brother Charley, sisters Mary (Kenna), Queenie (Daly), Sadie (Hughes) and especially by his heart broken niece and best friend Mairead, brothers-in-law Paddy Hughes, Jack Kenna, and sister-in-law Hilda, devoted and adoring nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, loyal neighbours and friends

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Fintan’s Church Mountrath, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath, John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link https://www.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/stfintans

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings and In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people.

Mary O'Leary - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Monday, January 11 of Mary O'Leary (née Barnes) of Killenure, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Regional Hospital Portaoise. Beloved wife of Hugh and Devoted mother of Bernadette (McDermott), Marie (O 'Connor), Anne (McGlynn) and Hugh (jnr). Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, sisters Sheila (Fitzpatrick) and Alice (Holohan), sons-in-law Michael, Seamus and John, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Eoin and his wife Aoife, Kevin, Lorna, Ciara, Sean, Áine and Órla, and dear cousin Maureen Flanagan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brother Tom and sister Eileen.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place.

Ann Dempsey - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, January 11 of Ann Dempsey (née Maher) of Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare and Durrow.



Mother of the late Derrick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paul, sadly missed by her sons Ray, Paul and Robert, daughter Bridget, brothers Dan, Bill and Mike, daughters-in-law Caroline, Tina and Caroline, grandchildren Damien, Jack, Molly, Owen, Aidan, Finn, Noah and Callie, great grandchild Arlo, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a family funeral on Wednesday in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Ann's Funeral Mass on the Church Webcam via the following link: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Joseph O'Shea - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 10 of Joseph O'Shea of 20 O`Moore Place, Portlaoise.



Beloved father of Tanya, Tírna, Taylor, and Jake. Predeceased by his son Jamie-Lee. Deeply regretted by his loving family, mother Margaret, father William, grandaughter Kyra-Mae, brothers Paul, William, John and Patrick, sister Caroline, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the parish website.