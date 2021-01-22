Deaths in Laois - January 22, 2021

Christina Giles - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Thursday, January 21 of Christina (Kitty) Giles of Sentry Hill, Borris-in-Ossory.



Unexpectedly, at her home. Predeceased by her sister Mary (Kelleher) and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by he loving brother Martin, nephew Leo Kelleher, sister in law Carol, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

In line with government and HSE advice and to insure the safety of all a Private family funeral will take place (limited to 10 people), you are asked not to congregate in the church yard or the cemetery to ensure the safety of all.

Kitty's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Saturday at 11am on the borrisinossoryparishonline facebook page.

Anna Marie Nolan - Vicarstown

The death took place on Thursday, January 21 of Anna Marie Nolan of Rathcrea, Vicarstown.



Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Johnny and Josie, her beloved brothers John and Brian, her devoted sisters and best friends Yvonne (Lacumber) and Ailish (Lynch), adored nieces and nephews, Steve, Kerry Lee, Caragh, Eábha, Jack, Emma, James Ellen and Alice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Due to the increased Risk with Covid 19 Anna Marie has requested A Private Funeral and Interment and asked that people not congregate in the Churchyard or in the Cemetery.

We would ask over the coming days everyone who knew Anna Marie would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

Anna Marie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live from the Church of the Assumption, Vicarstown on Friday at 2pm.

https://youtu.be/9YSmEn5iQXg

Mary Jane Mahony - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, January 21 of Mary Jane Mahony (née Mallon) of Boley, Abbeyleix and Walsh Island.



Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Joe, grandson David and sister Liz. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Mary, granddaughter Karen, grandson Gerard, sister Margaret Delaney, nieces, nephews , grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice Mary Jane's Funeral will be private, strictly confined to immediate family only. The Funeral Mass will be streamed from The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix at 12 noon on Friday on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Burial afterwards in Shanahoe Cemetery via Crookedwood Cross.

Thomas Dunne - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Wednesday, January 20 of Thomas (Tom) Dunne of Tolerton, Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully, at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. He will be sadly missed by his extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, Tom’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family on Saturday, at 11am, in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Co Laois and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses as the funeral cortege passes his residence on the way to the Church at 10.30am approximately.

Mary Brennan - Wolfhill

The death took place on Wednesday, January 20 of Mary Brennan of Aughamacfir, Wolfhill.



Daughter of the late Sarah and Laurence and sister of the late Patrick and Delia (Murphy). Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Michael and Laurence, sisters-in-law Lucy and Mary, brother-in-law Shay (Murphy), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St. Mary's Church Wolfhill, limited to 10 people. The mass will be livestreamed on the Ballyadams Parish facebook page. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.