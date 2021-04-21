Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Elizabeth Oxley - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, April 20 of Elizabeth (Lillie) Oxley (née Kirwan) of Coolnabacca, Stradbally, and formerly Ringstown, Mountrath.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Beloved wife of the late Johnie, and sister Mary (Dunne), Lillie will be sadly missed by her loving children Willo, Con, John, Fionnuala (Walsh), Tim and Brian, sisters Chrissie (Halpin) and Josie (Clooney), brothers Willie, Paul, Timmy, Eddie and Tommy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Friday morning, arriving at St Michael’s Church, Timahoe, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Timahoe Cemetery. Lillie’s Funeral Mass will be streamed on the link – https://laoisfuneralslive.com/w8ogZv

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the vicinity of the church and in the cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Elizabeth Casey - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, April 19 of Elizabeth Casey (née Deegan) of Rathmore, Stradbally.



Uexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Noel, sons Frank and Enda, daughters Mary, Nuala and Angela, sons in law Martin, Tom and Thomas and her grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother Billy. Deeply regretted by her sisters Anna and Madge, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Elizabeth's residence on Thursday morning at 11.20am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Elizabeth's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/elizabeth-casey. Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds. Social distancing to be observed at all times please.

Anne Girvin - Camross

The death took place on Friday, April 16 of Anne Girvin (née Scully) of Cleator, Cumbria, England, and late of Garronbawn, Camross.

At home in the loving care of her family, predeceased by her husband Michael (Girvin), parents Edward and Katie, sister Mary (Brereton), brothers Tom, Staff, Billy and Ned (Scully). Beloved mother of Trisha (Quinn) and Jane (Steele), sons-in-law Geoff and Mark, beloved grandmother of Catrina, Sam, Alice, Oliver and Emily, great grandmother of Zach, nieces, nephews, friends in England and Ireland.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church Cleator, on Friday 23rd April 2021, at 1pm, followed by cremation. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church

Chris Delaney - Killeshin

The death took place on Monday, April 19 of Chris Delaney of 56 St Killian's Crescent, Carlow Town, Carlow and formerly of Cappalug, Killeshin.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Waterford University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Peggy, much loved father of Chris, Jackie, Carol and Helen and adored grandfather of Siobhán, Fiona, Deirdre, Seán and Adam. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Eddie and Brian, daughter-in-law Joan, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family, in The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Chris’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link https://youtu.be/hIlYCr388UI

Paul Burgess - Coolrain

The death took place on Thursday, April 14 of Paul Burgess of Carraway House, Clonoghill, Coolrain and formerly of Kent, England.

Suddenly at his home. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Kevin and Jay, daughters in law Jaylee and Keeley, grandchildren Richard, Tiana, Skyla, Jaxon, Bradley, Zachery, Tai and Lee. Mum and Dad Sylvia and Ron, Sisters Jane and Chris. Predeceased by his sister Linda. Mother in law, Phyllis, sister in laws, brother in laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in Ireland and England. And the Keogh Family Portlaoise.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Cremation will follow in Newlands Crematorium.