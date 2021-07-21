Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Martin Rohan - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, July 20 of Martin Rohan, Raggetstown, Ballinakill, Laois



Deeply regretted by his loving sister Lily, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his brother Paddy. Due to current Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Funeral Mass is on Thursday July 22 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, Laois, (max 50 people) and can be viewed on this link https://www.ballinakillknockparish.com/. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.

May Comerford - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday, July 18 of May Comerford (nee Carroll), Knockaroo, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mick). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving children, daughters Betty (Collins) and Doreen (Keaney), sons John and Pat, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, A private family Funeral Mass will take place (Max 50 people in the Church). May's funeral leaving Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, this Wednesday morning July 21st at 10.30am arriving at Knockaroo Church (Eircode R32 F886) for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c and will be live streamed on the borrisinossoryparishonline Facebook page, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the church yard or in the cemetery, with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Tom Lalor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, July 19 of Tom Lalor, St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, daughter Ann-Marie, cherished grandchildren Harley and Bellarose, brothers Joe and Donal, and Eamonn . sisters Claire and Margaret, son in law Blaine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all his former colleagues in GAA and Golfing circles.

Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning. Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, his funeral, with limited family, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Friends are welcome to attend the cemetery for burial.

Esther Dunne - Emo

The death took place on Saturday, July 17 of Esther Dunne (née Greene), Killimy, Emo, Laois



Died suddenly. Loving mother of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Eileen, son Paddy and their father Michael, brother, sisters, grandchildren Claire, Sharon, Denise, Eugene, Nicola, Kevin, Laura, Adrienne, Tim and Josh, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Kerry, Eileen's partner Johnny, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Frank Gaffney - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, July 17 of Frank Gaffney, Monamondra, Errill, Laois



Peacefully at home in the presence of his family. Predeceased by his brothers Joe, Paddy, Tommy and John and his sisters Maura, Breda and Margaret, also remembering his parents. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife and best friend Brenda and his loving family Mairead and Marcella, sons-in-law Emmett and Eoin, grandchildren Ciara, Emily, Seán, Luke and Caoimhe, his sister Tess and brother Liam, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

As per the COVID-19 Directive a private Funeral mass was held on Monday in the Church of Our Lady, Queen of The Universe, Errill followed by interment in St Kieran's Cemetery Errill. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society/Laois Hospice

Tommy Hannon - Portlaoise / Athlone

The death took place on Saturday, July 17 of Tommy Hannon, Mosse Lane, Dublin Rd, Portlaoise, Laois / Athlone, Roscommon / Westmeath.



Formerly from Drum, Athlone. Beloved husband of the late Jo and much loved father of Mary (Prendergast), Nancy, Liam, Aidan, Orla and Sinéad. Predeceased by his daughter Éilis. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Mick (Athy), sister Helen (Gannon) Drum, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral took place with Requiem Mass on Monday at 12pm in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise and interment in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.