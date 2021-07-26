Death Notices for Laois - Monday, July 26, 2021

Eileen Grumley - Rosenallis

The death took place on Sunday, July 25 of Eileen Grumley (née Conroy), Maclone, Rosenallis, Laois



Beloved wife of the late Frank. Predeceased by her dear son Patrick (Ramelton, Co. Donegal) and her dear daughter Joan, sister Mary, brothers Ben and Andy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Caroline (Noons, Ballybrittas) Eddie, Ann (Duffy), Breda and Frank (Dungarvan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her loving sister Ann (Hickey) brothers Jim, Liam, Joe, Peter and Christy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm-7pm Funeral arriving St. Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Due to COVID restrictions, the Requiem Mass will be for family members.

Margaret Behan Murphy - Emo

The death took place on Friday, July 23 of Margaret Behan Murphy (née Scully), Clonbrown, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Emo, Laois



Formerly of Coolaghy, Emo, County Laois. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Wife of the late John Behan and the late Christopher Murphy and dear sister of the late Bernard Scully. Deeply regretted by her loving sons William and Thomas, brothers Pat, Tom and Peter, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral took place. Removal was from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Sunday at 1:10pm (travelling via her residence) arriving The Church of The Sacred Heart, Clonbullogue for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Cloncrane Cemetery, Clonbullogue.

Paul Fogarty - Donaghmore

The death took place on Friday, July 23 of Paul Fogarty, Sandymount, Dublin / Finglas, Dublin / Donaghmore, Laois



Aged 103, (peacefully) at Mount Tabor Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Fr. John CSSp, Kathleen, Joe and the late Paul. He will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Yvonne, son-in-law Derek, grandchildren Paula, Emily, Keith and John, great- granddaughter Chole, nephews George and James, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (26th July) at 11.00 am in the Church of St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea, Sandymount which may be viewed on this link

David Newman - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, July 22 of David (Dave) Newman, Rathsaran, Rathdowney, Laois



Following a brief illness. Deeply regretted by his brother Edward and his sisters Rosemary and Rachel, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the COVID-19 directive a private Funeral service was held in Rathsaran Church on Sunday at 2:30 followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Stroke Unit, Tallaght Hospital.

Margaret Malone - Emo

The death took place on Wednesday, July 21 of Margaret Malone (née Lewis), 9 Cluain Bui, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Emo, Laois



Beloved wife of the late Alphonsos, much loved mother of Michael, John, Philip, Elizabeth, Patrick, Paul, Mary, Teresa and Anne and loving sister of Bertie, Jimmy, Philly, Joe, Wally and the late Michael, Tommy, Paddy and John. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A family Funeral Mass for Margaret will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St Paul's Church Emo Co. Laois

Those who would have liked to attend the Mass but cannot due to government restrictions may view the Mass live on this link Margaret's Funeral Mass.

John Collier - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, July 22 of John Collier, Prospect House, Durrow, Laois.



Suddenly but peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the ICU unit in Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen (Delaney), family members, great neighbours and kind friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow on Saturday July 24 from 5pm followed by removal to St. Tighernach's Church, Cullohill Saturday evening arriving for 8pm. In accordance with HSE guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max 50 people) took place on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.