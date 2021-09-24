Death Notices for Laois - Friday, September 24, 2021

Betty McNally - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, September 23 of Betty McNally (née McEvoy) of 5 St.Brigid's, Portlaoise.



Predeceased by her parents, brothers Joe, Christy, and Paddy, sisters Nancy and Trush. Beloved wife of Francis. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters Deirdre and Imelda, sons Frank and Tom, grandchildren, Rachel, Nicole, Frank, Harry, Amy, Joe, Cathal, and Finn. Great-grandchildren Chris, Eimear, Jake and Scott. Daughters-in-law Siobhan and Sinead. Sons-in-law Bibo, Joe, Gary and Adam, brothers, Sean, Jimmy and Peter, sisters, Christina, Kitty, Mary, neighbours and extended family, relatives and many friends.

Betty will repose in her home on Friday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal from her home on Saturday morning at 10am arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church for Requiem Mass 10.45am. Burial after in S.S. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Bernadette Bonar - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, September 21 of Bernadette Bonar (née Hyland) of Quinsboro, Monasterevin, and ormerly of Kilmullen, Portarlington.

Unexpectedly at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, baby son Hugo, father Joe and sister Noreen. Deeply regretted by her loving family Declan, Lavina, Kerina and Olivia, mother Ita, brothers, sisters, the extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday at 1.50pm arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm (Church limited to 50%capacity). Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

People are asked to ensure social and public health guidelines are adhered to.

Bernadette's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/



Tony Kennedy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, September 22 of Tony Kennedy of Gort na Noir, Abbeyleix and Shanahoe.



At The Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a brief illness. Predeceased by his son Malcolm. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patty, sons Gregory, Gordon, Derek, Brian and Niall, daughter Jenny, brothers Michael and Ben, sisters Rosie, Pauline and Geraldine, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Chapel of Rest at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix. Removal on Friday to St Brigid's Church Shanahoe for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patricks Cemetery Abbeyleix.

Elizabeth McMahon - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, September 22 of Elizabeth (Eilish) McMahon (née Dunne) of

Rockbrook, Ballyroan.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St. James' Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Laurence and son John. Deeply regretted by her sons Patrick, Tom and Peter, daughter Rita, brother Eddie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private reposal will take place at her son Tom's residence. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan for 1pm. Requiem Mass on Friday. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Due to current guidelines social distancing applies at all times.

Peter Coss - Clonad

The death took place on Tuesday, September 21 of Peter Coss of Clonad, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, and much loved by Orlaith, Conor, Maedhbh and Ellen, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan’s Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 6pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday followed by interment in St.Fintan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.