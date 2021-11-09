Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Virginia Conroy - Stradbally and Errill

The death took place on Sunday, November 7 of Virginia Conroy (née Keane) of 6 Court View, Stradbally, and formerly 7 Village View, Errill.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her beloved husband Noel and her adoring parents, Lucy and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family and her children, Liam, Michael and Mary, grandchildren Tyler and Ava, brothers Eamonn, Sean, Michael, Bobby, Laurence and Alex, sisters Grace, Lucy, Breda, Caroline, Veronica and Mary-Jane, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in The Church Of Our Lady, Queen Of The Universe, Errill, followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Errill. Please adhere to the COVID-19 directive regarding public gathering etiquette.

Carol Miller - Ballickmoyler and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, November 7 of Carol Miller (née O'Connor) of Ballickmoyler and formerly of Portlaoise.

Wife of the late Bobby Miller, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved partner of Willie Mahon and much-loved mother of Barry, Alison, Anna and Grace and adored nana of Ruby and Marnie. Carol will be dearly missed by her sisters Ber and Maeve as well as her partner, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Kevin and Alan, Barry’s partner Kirsty and Grace’s partner Tom. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the Mater Misericordiae Hospital and the community palliative care team who looked after her so well.



Reposing at her residence on Monday. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal at 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen, for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Morris - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, Novembe 6 of Mary Morris (née Carroll) of The Grange, Borris Rd, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of David, Owen, Laura, Hugh and Anna. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces & nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 1pm to 7pm with Rosary recital at 6.3pm. Removal on Tuesday to St Peter & Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Patrick Coss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, November 5 of Patrick (Markey) Coss of Twoomey Park, Mountmellick.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and daughters Patricia Catterall (England), Alice Jones (England), Michelle Dunne (Ballybrittas), and Orla, brothers Brendan, Michael, Eddie, Peter (Galway), and Raymond (Portarlington), his very good friends his sons-in-law Chris, Kevin and Richard, nieces and nephews, his adored grandchildren Róisin, Cáelin, Laoisa, and Clayton brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Celsus Fennell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 5 of Celsus Fennell of Castleknock, Dublin 15, and Navan Road, Dublin 7 and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, after a short illness and in the care of the staff at The Bons Secour Hospital, Glasnevin. Beloved husband of Valerie (Val) and much loved father of David and Anne; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Connor, Darragh, Laoise, Eoin, John, Ciaran, Ruari and Aoibhinn, son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law Rachel, brother Gay, sisters Pam, Joan, Katherine and Dolores, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Blanchardstown on Monday evening between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christian, Navan Road arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.