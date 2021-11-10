Search

10/11/2021

Funeral details announced for Harry Byrne who died in school hurling accident

Funeral details announced for Harry Byrne, Gowran

Reporter:

Mary Cody

The funeral of a 13-year-old Kilkenny student who in a tragic accident will take place this Friday.

Harry Byrne from Gowran, is survived by his heartbroken parents Fergal and Annette, his adoring brothers and sister Jake, Aimee and Sam, his much cherished grandparents Teresa Byrne, Martin and Mary (Nolan), aunts, uncles, grand aunts, grand uncles, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 4pm until 7.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran, on Friday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Harry's funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking the link provided later on rip.ie. With the support and agreement of Harry's family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing at his residence and the church. House strictly private outside the reposing times.

The boy passed away in a freak lunchtime hurling accident at St Kieran's College where he was a First Year student.

Boy aged 13 who died in tragic hurling accident is mourned

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media