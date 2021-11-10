Funeral details announced for Harry Byrne who died in school hurling accident

The funeral of a 13-year-old Kilkenny student who in a tragic accident will take place this Friday.
Harry Byrne from Gowran, is survived by his heartbroken parents Fergal and Annette, his adoring brothers and sister Jake, Aimee and Sam, his much cherished grandparents Teresa Byrne, Martin and Mary (Nolan), aunts, uncles, grand aunts, grand uncles, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.
Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 4pm until 7.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran, on Friday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Harry's funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking the link provided later on rip.ie. With the support and agreement of Harry's family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing at his residence and the church. House strictly private outside the reposing times.
The boy passed away in a freak lunchtime hurling accident at St Kieran's College where he was a First Year student.
