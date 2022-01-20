Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, January 20, 2022

Angela Kavanagh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 19 of Angela Kavanagh of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by her family in her 85th year. Formerly in the tender care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Kavanagh. Predeceased by all her brothers and sisters. Dearly missed by all her extended family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Thursday from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. May be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Billy Brophy - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, January 19 of Billy Brophy of Woodbrook, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by daughters Edwina and Sinéad, brother Michael, sister Maura (Boyhan), nieces, nephews, son-in-law Tom (Treacy), extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (eircode R32E195) on Thursday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath (eircode R32 EC61), for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Joseph Sixsmith - Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, January 19 of Joseph (Joe) Sixsmith of Garrendenny, Crettyard.



Peacefully, at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Beloved husband of Ruby, adored father of Lorna, Daphne and Alden and cherished grandfather of Will, Zoe, Kate, Amy, Kyle and Jacob. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, siblings Alla, Rebecca and Herbert, sons-in-law Brian and Stewart, daughter-in-law Eimear, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and the Graham family, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Friday at 2pm in Mayo Church, Crettyard (R93 R621). Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

James Dawson - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, January 18 of James Dawson of The Dawson House Castlecomer Rd., Ballinakill, and Freshford.



Suddenly at his residence. Son of the late Shem (Freshford). Deeply regretted by his loving partner Marie, daughter Ellie Rose, mother Judy (Murphy), brothers Jason, Anthony, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning in St. Brigid's Church Ballinakill at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery Freshford Co. Kilkenny.

Alan McCartney - Coolrain

The death took place on Tuesday, January 18 of Alan McCartney of Coolrain.



Following a tragic work accident, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Noel. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, children Katelyn, Kyle and Ella, mother Carmel, sister Karen, brother Barry, partner Catherine and her child Jack, Granny (Leahy), sister-in-law Annmarie, brother-in-law Joe, nephew Noel, nieces Willow and Leigha, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours, friends and workmates.

Reposing at his mother's home (eircode R32 YVH6 ) on Friday evening from 5pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fergal's Church Camross (eircode R32 VY79), for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Government Covid guidelines still to be observed. Those attending funeral are requested to wear masks and refrain from handshaking.

Bridget Graham - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Saturday, January 15 of Bridget (Molly) Graham (née Hogan) of Turra, Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving son William, sister Betty (Hogan), cousins, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday morning in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Crettyard. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.