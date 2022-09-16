Death Notices for Laois - Friday, September 16, 2022

John Marum - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, September 15 of John Marum of Borris Court, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Former member of the Defence forces. Dearly loved husband to Cora. Loving father to Kevin, Johnny and Marci. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Martin, sisters Philomena and Christine, daughter in law, son in law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 2pm Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions.

Michael Brophy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, September 14 of Michael Brophy of Kylebrook, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father John. Dearly loved husband to Nuala. Loving father to Finn, Owen and Sarah. Deeply regretted by his mother Rita, brothers Ger and Edward, sisters Catherine, Lorraine, and Philomena, loving parents in law John and Agnes, dear sisters in law Breda, Sheila, Rhona and Martha, brother in law Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in St Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. Please observe Covid precautions.



Tom O'Shea - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, September 15 of Tom O'Shea of Arlington Estate, Portarlington.



Late of E.S.B. Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family while in the loving and wonderful care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Dolores, family Eileen, Thomas, Joseph and Dolores son-in-law JohnJoe, daughters-in-law Joanne and Claire, grandchildren Ciara, Amy, Ava, Ellie, Hannah, Finn, Freya, Molly, Ruairí and Eryn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Friday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Tom Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Leo Brennan - Wolfhill

The death took place on Wednesday, September 14 of Leo Brennan of 17 Yellowmeadows Park, Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly of The Laurels, The Swan, Wolfhill,.



Retired member of An Garda Siochana. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family under the kind care of the wonderful staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann Marie (nee Brennan), parents Gerald and Kathleen, sisters Josie and Margaret and brother Gerry (recently deceased in England). Sadly missed by his loving sons Aidan and Gearóid, his brothers Cyril, Eddie, Paddy, Kieran, Dessie and Derek, his sisters Anne, Rose, Celia and Pauline, his grandchildren Conlan, Anne-Marie, Evan and Odhran, daughters-in-law Laura and Ciara, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, the 16th of September, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Presentation, Knockmitten, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday, the 17th of September. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Ballyadams. Those who wish to do so may view the Mass on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-presentation.

Ray Scanlon - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, September 11 of Ray Scanlon of Rankins Wood, Portlaoise, and formerly 3 Chapel Lane, Dingle, Co, Kerry.

Peacefully in the company of his loving daughter Susan, at the Galway Clinic in the care of the oncology team following a short illness. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, Parents Padraig and Margaret, Brothers Paddy-Joe, John, Tom, Michael, Noel, and Anthony, sisters Hannah, Eileen, Mary, Margaret, and Christine. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Susan, brother Kevin, brothers-in-laws, sisters-inlaw, nephews, nieces, cousins, good friends, and neighbours.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral home, Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 7pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to SS Peter and Pauls church for 12 noon Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery.

Enda Corcoran - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, September 9 of Enda Corcoran of Mamaroneck, New York and Coolagh, Clonaslee.



Suddenly in his home in New York. He is predeceased by his father John and brothers, William and Sean. Enda will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Noreen, son Ronan, his mother Marie, sisters Rita and Rose, mother-in-law Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Enda's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, the 15th of September, at 10am (3pm - Irish time) in Saints John & Paul Church, Larchmont, New York.