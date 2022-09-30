Death Notices for Laois - Friday, September 30, 2022

Philomena Gorman - Portlaoise and Rosenallis

The death took place on Thursday, September 29 of Philomena Gorman (née Dooley) of Colliers Lane, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, and formerly of Barrow House, Rosenallis.



Peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. Beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of Mary, John, Padraig, Seamie, Bernie and Anne. Very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters in law Angela, Riona and Mary Claire, grandchildren Sean, Emer, Sinead, Caoimhe, Aoife, Sarah, Hannah and Sophia, sister Bridie, sisters in law May and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Colliers Lane, Portlaoise, from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, which can be viewed at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Burial afterwards in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery Portlaoise.

Redmond Murphy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, September 28 of Redmond (Red) Murphy of Harbour Street, Mountmellick, and formerly Patrick's Tce., Portarlington.

Predeceased by his infant son Gerard. Deeply regretted by his dear wife Moyra and family Angela, John, Ray, Geraldine, Irene, Paul and Joyce, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Moloneys Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning at 10.40am to St.Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St.Joseph's Cemetery. House private please on Friday morning.

Rose Anne Murphy - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, September 27 of Rose Anne Murphy (née Gorman) of 1A Patrick Street, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband Richard. Sadly missed by her sons Pascal and Joe, daughter Margaret (Geoghegan), grandchildren Richard, Patrick, Evan, Shelley, Kevin, Róisín, Sean, Eoin, and Eimear, great-grandchildren Laoise and Tomás, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law Phil, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Patrick Street (eircode R32RC52), this Thursday evening from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan’s Church, Mountrath, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Rose Anne’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Alan Kehoe - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, September 17 of Alan Kehoe of Boughlone, Portlaoise.



Suddenly abroad. Beloved son of Anne and the late David. Much loved brother of David and the late Rachel (McCarthy). Sadly missed by his brother in law Sean Óg, sister in law Rosaleen, nieces, nephew, extended family, relatives and friends.

Alan's ashes, at his request will be scattered privately by his family.

James Brennan - Laois

The death took place on Wednesday, September 28 of James (Jim) Brennan of Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare and late of the Rushes, Co. Laois.

Retd. Sergeant Major, Military College, The Curragh, where he served for 40 years. Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh with his family by his side. Jim, predeceased by his loving wife Betty; sadly missed by his loving daughters Lilly, Bernadette, Margaret, Brigid and Mary, son Patrick, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Molly, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 4pm until 7.30pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for 11am Mass with funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Richard O'Byrne - Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, September 26 of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Timahoe, Dublin and Mississippi.

At Greystones Nursing Home. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Pam and much loved father of Antoinette Richelle and Siobhan and the late Peter, Father-in-law of Andy Barry and Kieron and adored grandad of Molly Bonnie Harvey Kitty Grace and Kelsie and great Grandad of Jesse. Sadly missed by his brother Des and sister-in-law Nadia and all of his late wife's Family and all his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Richard will repose at the William Doyle Funeral Home, Kilcoole from 3pm until 4pm on Sunday, 2nd October. Funeral arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Monkstown on Monday, 3rd October, for 11am funeral Mass followed by a committal at the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1.30pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://monkstownparish.ie/webcam/