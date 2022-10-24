Search

24 Oct 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, October 24, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, October 24, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

24 Oct 2022 1:31 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Brendan Lyons - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, October 22 of Brendan Lyons of Spa Street, Portarlington and formerly of Blackhall Place, Dublin.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brigid, son Paul and his partner Alison, daughters Michelle and Louise and her partner Sean, grandchildren Craig, Troy, Tia, Jack and Darala, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 VF57) on Monday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Brendan's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Trevor Ennis - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, October 17 of Trevor Ennis of 50 St Michael's Park, Portarlington. 

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Naas Hospital. Loving son of the late Mall. Trevor will be sadly missed by his loving sister Avril, brother Alex, sons Kalil and Jack and his mother Niamh, aunts, uncles, especially Pat and Christina, godchild Cleo, nephew Killian, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, 24th October, from 6pm until 9pm for immediate family only, please. Removal on Tuesday at 12.20pm arriving to St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Trevor's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington 

Elizabeth Coleman - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, October 22 of Elizabeth (Betty) Coleman (née McDonnell) of Closutton, Bagenalstown, Carlow and Abbeyleix. 

Peacefully at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Sister of the late Michael, Mona, Pauline, Dympna and Evelyn. Betty will be sadly missed by her husband Seamus, son Jim, daughters Elizabeth and Marion, grandchildren Eilís and Eoin, sons in law John and Michael, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Monday, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, at 1.30pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie

The cremation can be viewed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service

Barney Davis - Ballylinan

The death took place on Saturday, October 22 of Barney Davis of 6 The Crescent, Ballylinan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Richard and Anthony, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday and Monday (October 23rd and 24th) from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media