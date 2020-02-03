Bookies slash odds on a Laois Offaly General Election candidate with women TDs favourites to lose seats

Bookmakers Paddy Power has slashed its odds on one Laois Offaly Fianna Fáil candidate getting elected when the General Election and expects women to lose their seats in the five-seat constituency.

When betting opened, Offaly councillor Peter Ormond was priced at 5/2 to get elected but his odds have shortened dramatically to 8/11. Based on the latest odds from Paddy Power, Fianna Fáil would return three TDs in Laois/Offaly, Sinn Féin one and Fine Gael one.

Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley is the bookies favourite at 1/20 with Barry Cowen of Fianna Fáil is next at 1/14.

While he is still odds on to get elected, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan of Fine Gael has seen his odds drift 1/18 to 1/7.

Based on the latest odds, the bookies expect two sitting Offaly women TDs, Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (FG) and Carol Nolan (IND) would likely lose their seats.

LATEST BETTING TO GET ELECTED LAOIS/OFFALY CONSTITUENCY

Brian Stanley (Sinn Fein) 1/20

Barry Cowen (Fianna Fail) 1/14

Charlie Flanagan (Fine Gael) 1/7

Sean Fleming (Fianna Fail) 1/6

Peter Ormond (Fianna Fail) 8/11

Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (Fine Gael) 15/8

John Leahy (Ind) 11/4

Pippa Hackett (Green Party) 3/1

Carol Nolan (Ind) 4/1

Ken Smollen (Irish Democratic Party) 8/1

Pauline Flanagan (Fianna Fail) 8/1

Noel O Rourke (Renua) 20/1

John Daly (National Party) 25/1

Stephen Tynan (PBP) 50/1