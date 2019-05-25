Tallies and vote sorting underway at St Mary's Hall in Portlaoise

The sorting of votes is underway at St Mary's Hall in Portlaoise in the local, European elections and the divorce referendum.

Apart from voters candidates, supporters and the all-important tallymen and women have gathered to sort out the thousands of votes.

A total of 62,965 people were registered to vote in Laois and there are 19 seats on offer across three municipal districts.

The biggest is the Portlaoise Municipal District with 21,810 voters and seven seats. There are 16 candidates in the field.

Portarlington / Graiguecullen Municipal District has 20,451 voters with six seats and nine candidates in the field.

Borris-in-Ossory / Mountmellick Municipal District has 20,704 voters. There are six seats with 14 candidates.

Ballot papers are being separated in St Mary's Hall Portlaoise where tallies are being carried out by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. The local election votes will be counted in the Kea Lew business park Portlaoise wth the referendum totals to be counted in St Mary's Hall.

The referendum votes are going to Cork.