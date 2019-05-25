Picture emerging from early tallies at Laois local election count

An early picture is beginning to emerge from early tallies from the Laois count.

Willie Aird is doing well in Portlaoise.

Laois Fianna Fail Chairman and director of elections Joe Dunne expects the party's vote to hold up but is disappointed with the party's showing in Portlaoise.

Reports from the Brendan Phelan camp suggest his vote is holding up well.

Paddy Bracken is reported to be doing well in Mountmellick while Fine Gael's Conor Bergin polled well in his native Borris-in-Ossory as well as the Pike and Ballybrophy.

Independent James Kelly is showing well in Castletown, while Fianna Fail's Declan Good is doing well in Clonaslee.

Fianna Fail's Padraig Fleming and Fine Gael's Aisling Moran are doing well in Ballylinan.

