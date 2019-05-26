Laois local election count resumes in Portlaoise

The Laois local election count has resumed in Portlaoise following long day of sorting and tallies on Saturday.

Returning Officer Donal Brennan welcomed people back at 9:30 on Sunday morning.

He said the doors of the centre were sealed shut overnight and gardaí were on duty to ensure no interference with the building.

Stay with the Leinster Express Live Blog today for instant and regular updates as the day progresses and counts results are announced.

