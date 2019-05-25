WATCH: HILL 16 on Tour - Dubs begin drive for five in Portlaoise

Portlaoise was turned blue on Saturday by Dublin GAA fans who brought Hill 16 on tour in full voice as the captial county embarks on its historick drive for five Sam Maguires in-a-row.

The visit to Laois is almost a annual pilgrimage for Dubs fans having played their first round Leinster Championship games in O'Moore Park for the past two years.

This year's outing could be more historic for the reigning champions as the five in a row has never been done in All-Ireland Senior Gaelic Football history.

The Dubs took on the wee county - Louth. The match was preceded by a game between Meath, the Dubs' old enemy, and Carlow.

It is not clear if Diarmuid Connolly was around Portlaoise for the game - the last time he played here for Dublin he was sent off after a tussle with a linesman. It led to a lenghty ban.