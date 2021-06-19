Mosh pits enjoyed by thousands at Electric Picnic sister Download Festival

The organisers of the Electric Picnic are running a pilot rock festival attended by thousands near Liverpool which is an official pilot event for British health authorities trying to find ways to get life back to normal.

Festival Republic is the promotion company behind the Download festive and the EP in Stradbally.

Bullet For My Valentine, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Enter Shikari are headling the event which is being attended by 10,000 people instead of the usual 100,000. All those attending have been tested with a PCR test and a lateral flow test for Covid-19. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Absolute SCENES as @therattlesnakes closed The Main Stage last night at Download Pilot. It felt SO good to be back in the pit! #DownloadPilot pic.twitter.com/KaML5k0w02 June 19, 2021

Organisers say that moshing is allowed for the event, which runs until Sunday (June 20).

Melvin Benn is MD of Festival Republic.

“This massive next step will help us understand and study the safe return of large-scale festivals with no social distancing or face masks over a full weekend,” said event organiser Mr Benn. more below link

He was helped run pilot events in Liverpool over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Mr Benn told the NME in April that it would be an “incredibly historic gig” and an essential for live music this summer.

“This will be the first gig in the Northern hemisphere where it’s a proper show, with 5,000 people not socially distanced, not having to wear masks, with bars and food stalls in the arena, and it will feel like a mini version of a festival. The punters will just be able to behave as though COVID had never happened.

“The whole world will be looking at it. You know how many gigs I’ve been involved in, but this is the most historic. I’m just so excited by it,” he said. MORE BELOW LINK

People entered with a QR code confirming their ticket after passing a Covid-19 test. Masks were not required after people were passed by security.

"You can take your mask off and pretend that COVID never happened. Just sing, dance, mosh, have a laugh, enjoy the bands and have the most historic night that you’ll ever be involved in,” said Mr Benn.

Festival Republic has applied through EP Republic to Laois County Council for a licence to hold this year's event in Stradbally at the end of September. Permission for a 70,000 capacity has been sought.

The council has been told that a draft Covid-19 plan exists for the Electric Picnic and will be submitted with the application once agreed with health authorities.

NPHET has been advised to take a cautious approach to mass gatherings like the Picnic in Ireland.