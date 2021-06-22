Electric Picnic - What does this pilot event featuring Gavin James hosted by The 2 Johnnies mean for its chances?

A pilot festival in Dublin that could pave the way for bigger events like the Electric Picnic is set to take place with the Government's blessing in July.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin has announced details of a pilot live music event at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on Saturday, July 3.

She has tweeted that 3,500 fans will be able to attend having undergone Rapid Antigen Tests for Covid-19 to gain entry. She also says social distancing of 1 metre will be required.

Hosted by comedy duo The 2 Johnnies, Gavin James, Denise Chaila, Lyra, Wild Youth, Sharon Shannon and Wyvern Lingo will perform full sets at Ireland's first music festival in over 15 months.

The outcome may be used to roadcheck the viability of other festivals this summer and Autumn. The Electric Picnic wants to hold a three day 70,000 festival in Laois at the end of September.

MCD, which has links to Electric Picnic, is promoting the Dublin pilot.

There is opposition to Laois to the Electric Picnic happening due to Covid-19 concerns.