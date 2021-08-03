BREAKING Electric Picnic sets out 12 reasons why the festival should happen in Laois

Fan enjoys a previous Electric Picnic. Picture: Alf Harvey
The Electric Picnic organisers have issued a statement in which they outlined 12 reasons why the festival should get the green light for 70,000 people to descend on Stradbally in Laois this September.
The main man behind the Stradbally event, Melvin Benn, believes it should happen and told RTÉ this week that it should 100% proceed. MORE BELOW LINK.
Now the organisers have issued a form of a statement called '12 Reasons Why Electric Picnic Should Go Ahead'.
They are as follows:
Laois County Council is considering a licence from the organisers for an event over four days at the end of September. A decision does not have to be reached until four days beforehand.
The organisers have told the council that its Covid-19 plan for the festival would be agreed with public health authorities in line with guidlines and restrictions that apply at the end of September.
There is some local resistance to the festival happening this year due to the pandemic.
These concerns have yet to be addressed by thee organisers who have written to the Government to get support for the festival taking place.
