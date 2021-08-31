New Covid-19 rules could allow 52,500 Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic 2021 could go ahead.
More than 52,000 people could attend the Electric Picnic under the easing of restrictions set to be confirmed by Government.
The latest set of measures to exit Covid-19 restrictions that were announced on Tuesday evening August 31.
Under the plan from 6 September, larger crowds can gather for events.
Outdoor events will have a 75% capacity as along as all attending are vaccinated.
The Electric Picnic promoters applied to Laois County Council for a licence to accommodate 70,000 ticket holders in Stradbally in Co Laois at the 2020 and subsequently rescheduled 2021 events.
The licence application was turned down but the Government is pushing for it to take place.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.