BREAKING - Big news on Electric Picnic tickets sales for overdue Laois festival

That didn't take long
Electric Picnic has proven itself as popular as ever with the event selling out in less than an hour.
Electric Picnic 2022 went on sale today Friday 11th march at 9am with tickets for this year’s event selling out in 30 minutes, according to the promoters.
The event has a capacity of 70,000 each day and thousands of tickets on the market through Ticketmaster for the Laois festival. Unlike previous years there were no shop sales through Ticketmaster.
Electric Picnic will return to Stradbally for the first time since 2019, and will see headliners such as Arctic Monkeys and Dermot Kennedy take to the main stage. This year’s festival will also see some exciting new additions such as Fishtown and Mind and Body, and a fully programmed Theatre stage.
Weekend Camping Tickets: SOLD OUT
Family Weekend Camping Tickets: SOLD OUT
Sunday day tickets: SOLD OUT
Campervan/Caravan + Car passes: SOLD OUT
Family Campervan/Caravan + Car passes: SOLD OUT
