ELECTRIC PICNIC: Huge names announced for final line-up

Huge names have been added to the Electric Picnic line-up.
The final announcement has come this Friday, August 12.
Organisers have added over 50 more acts, including previous festival favourites King Kong Kompany and The Coronas.
They include:
The Coronas - Becky Hill - James Vincent McMorrow - Declan McKenna
My Therapist Ghosted Me - The 2 Johnnies - The Academic - Kettama
Helena Hauff - Rebūke - 100 Gecs - Anfisa Letyago - Rejjie Snow - VTSS - Belters Only
King Kong Kompany - Kneecap - Le Boom - Lime Cordiale - Malaki - Obskür - Moncrieff
Priya Ragu - Sam Tompkins - Wild Youth - Thomas Headon - Yeule - Hope Tala
Gemma Dunleavy - Somebody's Child - Hudson Taylor - Hermitage Green - Lea Heart
49th & Main - Aby Coulibaly - Cian Ducrot - George O'Hanlon - Sprints - Silverbacks
Mango x MathMan - SHIV - ÉFE - EVE - Efa O'Neill - Lucy McWilliams - Lemonade Shoelace Nialler9 - Nixer - Whoriskey - Rachel Mae Hannon - Bronagh Gallagher - Naked Lungs - Lisa McHugh - Cruel Sister - The Cope - Carlsbad - The Florentinas
The final lineup:
"It’s been a wait but we are almost there!! The countdown is on, with less than three weeks to go until Stradbally Estate swings open the gates and welcomes back Picnickers to Electric Picnic 2022.
"And now after weeks of waiting and speculation, Electric Picnic at last reveals the final line-up of over fifty additional acts that will perform at this year’s three-day festival. Time to dust down that tent and start planning for what promises to be the festival event of the year!"
The sold out festival returns once again to the Cosby estate in Stradbally, Laois this year, from September 2 to 4.
