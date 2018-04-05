Tommy Tiernan comedy show announced for Laois

One of the biggest names in Irish comedy, Tommy Tiernan, will be making his way to Laois this summer.

Tiernan's latest comedy show 'A Work in Progress' has been announced for June in Portlaoise.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast for the gig as Tiernan has held a solid audience over the years. From his appearance in Father Ted in the early days to having his own show on RTE and featuring in the new tv series, Derry Girls, he remains at the forefront of Irish comedy.

He has performed at Electric Picnic in Stradbally in the past but will be making his way to Kavanagh's Pub in Portlaoise on Thursday, June 28.

Tickets are €19 and go on sale on Monday, April 9 from 10am from Ticketmaster only, no tickets will be on sale at the venue.

