Raheen Vintage Club all set to stage tenth Vintage Rally in Laois

Three local causes are set to benefit from the proceeds of Raheen Vintage Club’s tenth anniversary celebrations through its Vintage Rally and Working Day fundraising event.

The family fun-day is all set to take place in Corbally on the Portlaoise Road in Abbeyleix on Sunday next July 21 starting at 12 noon.

Chairperson of the Raheen Vintage Club Chris Goode from Clonad said: “Our club has been going from strength to strength over the past 10 years and to celebrate our tenth anniversary we are holding a monster action-packed fun-filled fundraising event.

“We are delighted that through this fundraiser we will be able to help three local good causes. Embrace Farm, Multiple Sclerosis Ireland-Laois Branch and the Raheen Cemetery Committee will all benefit from the people who come along to enjoy a really good family day out.

“On the day we will have a vintage tractor and car display along with a lorry and motorbike engine display. Also featuring will be an autojumble sale, hay and silage cutting display, a barbecue and plenty of food stalls. There will also be music and entertainment, a dog show, threshing, barn finds and lots lots more to be enjoyed.

“We are also holding a monster auction of household and farmyard equipment in the evening time. There will be something for every member of the family to enjoy no matter what age they are and we promise everyone a really great day to remember.

“On behalf of the club we wish to extend a huge thank you to Johnny Talbot who has very generously given us the use of his land to host our Vintage Show and Working Day.” More below tweet

Pictured are Raheen Vintage Committee and club members.

Embrace Farm is a charity which was founded seven years ago by Brian and Norma Rohan at Annegrove Mountrath. The all Island charity operates throughout Ireland’s 32 counties offering a support network to help those who have been affected by farm accidents as well as those who have lost loved ones through accidents on farms.

Multiple Sclerosis Laois Branch provides information, support and advocacy services to people with MS and to their families while the third organisation that will benefit Raheen Cemetery Committee looks after the upkeep of the village’s graveyard.

Admission to the event is €5 for adults and children are free. More information is available from Chris Goode on 087 7691972 and on the club’s Facebook page which is Raheen Vintage Club.