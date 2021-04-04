Free webinars for Laois people that can help cut their bills and act on climate change

Jenny Collier of Laois Partnership has organised three webinars on Zoom for householders on ways to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions in homes by sustainable energy solutions.

The objectives of our three webinars on Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 is to inform, inspire, motivate, and to hopefully empower Laois communities, householders, commuters and farmers with the basic knowledge to embrace and engage in sustainable energy solutions in their home, farm and community, and to enable communities to form new sustainable energy enterprises in the three following activities:

Webinar 1: Energy retrofits and insulation systems for homes in Laois, and the benefits of forming Sustainable Energy Communities (Friday 9th April, 6-8pm).

This session includes effective ways to insulate roofs, walls, windows and ground floor.

How to create airtightness, while improving indoor air-quality without cold draughts, through use of heat recovery ventilation and demand control systems, along with replacing oil and gas boilers with heat-pumps and solar collectors and reducing use of open fires. It demonstrates the multiple co-benefits for householders, that arise from forming local sustainable energy communities when compared to households having to operate on their own.

Webinar 2: Sustainable Solutions for household mobility & transport needs.(Sat 10th April, 10-12am).

This explores ways to: Reduce diesel and petrol from car-commute journeys.

Improve bus and train services, Park & Ride facilities, and, Enable cycling and make road conditions safe for children to cycle to school, and in and around Laois towns for their short commute journeys

Webinar 3: Ways for Laois householders, farmers and communities, to harness and make good use of Renewable Energy, instead of fossil fuel. (Saturday 10th April, 2-4pm).

This will explore ways to harness and optimize the use of the various forms of renewable energy in homes, on farms and in local communities, such as from solar, community wind farms, biomass crops, hydropower and hydrogen, to replace the burning fossil fuel, especially for space and water heating.

This also includes the use of renewable fuels for vehicles & for electricity generation.

It will focus on the importance of district heating (DH) being installed in Irish towns, where DH is poised to become the main catalyst to enable renewable heat solutions for households, schools and businesses, especially in winter months when space heating is most needed and solar energy is at its lowest.

District Heating can be supplied in the form of wood-chip, sourced from local farmers who would be well-rewarded for growing the large amount of energy crops and forest thinning.

Also, from food waste, including hedge and lawn clippings.

Producing biogas from Anaerobic Digestion of grass silage and farm slurry is also a compelling option, where farmers would be guaranteed a good price per ton of grass silage to feed their local AD plant, located close to the farms, and preferably be owned by farmers that form new, small, local, 'green producer cooperative enterprises', that generate rewarding income and keeps money circulating in the local economy.