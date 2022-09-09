Search

09 Sept 2022

'Wear orange' and walk in Laois for suicide support service

'Wear orange' and walk in Laois for suicide support service

Last year's Giving Light & Hope walk in Castletown, Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Sept 2022 4:52 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois people are being urged to get some orange clothes on and join a walk for a suicide prevention charity that will take place this weekend.

Teac Tom's annual “Giving Light & Hope Walk” takes place on Sunday, September 11 in Castletown, outside Mountrath.

The uplifting 6km walk will commence from Castletown Community Hall at 11:30am. The theme is 'remembering our loved ones lost to suicide'.

There is no registration fee but all donations are very welcome on the day or online www.idonate.ie/ givinglightandhope2022. 

The money will go towards supporting the Laois centre.

"We would encourage those taking part to wear orange, which represents HOPE," the charity says.  

Teac Tom are a community based suicide intervention, mental health awareness and bereavement support charity.

They have centres in Stradbally, Co. Laois and in Kilkenny, where a second walk will be held. 

Teac Tom offers counselling and support, a walk in service and a 24 hour phone line, among other services.

Teac Tom was set up by the mother of Thomas Hayes, who took his life aged 19 on the anniversary of his father's death, also by suicide. Overwhelmed by her terrible grief but persevering for the sake of her children, Angela Hayes turned her tragedy into becoming a community activist to support others in similar circumstances.

Contact Teac Tom in Laois at Feeney Court, Main Street, Stradbally, R32V6D5. Email: thethomashayestrust@gmail.com or phone (057)8641391 

