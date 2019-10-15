WATCH: Evan Lowry's wonder goal for Killeshin against Portlaoise in the Laois SFC final

*Our county football final coverage is in association with The Baba's Barbershop

Portlaoise navigated the stern Killeshin challenge in Sunday's Laois Senior football final to complete the three in-a-row, edging out the game by a point in the end.

Our match report can be found - HERE

Portlaoise led by two points at half-time after a low-scoring opening half of football, but Killeshin emerged after the second half and took the lead within five minutes of the restart.

The Lowry's, Laois senior star Eoin and younger brother Evan, combined with a clever one-two to see the former slot the opening point of the half to bring Killeshin within the minimum. Then minutes later, Evan was on the scoresheet with a stunning goal.

His goal was spectacular. Everything about it was wonderful. The clever pass from wing-back Mark McDermott through a crowd of Portlaoise players set Lowry away on his 60 metre run that finished with a looping effort into the top right-hand corner of net from range.

Watch the goal in all its beauty below thanks to Laois GAA and Laois GAA TV: