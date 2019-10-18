WATCH: Get in the county final spirit with this class video by Laois GAA

The Laois Senior and Senior 'A' hurling championships are down for decision this Sunday, and this video from the folks at Laois GAA is sure to get you in the spirit.

The Senior 'A' hurling final pits the two in-form teams of the campaign against each other, The Harps and Rosenallis.

The Harps are looking to make a swift return to the Senior ranks having failed to do so at the first time of asking last year when they were defeated by Portlaoise in the finale. Rosenallis are riding the crest of a wave at the minute as they look to add hurling honours to the Intermediate football title they collected a few weeks back.

The highly-anticipated Senior final is a repeat of the 2016 final between Borris-Kilcotton and Rathdowney-Errill that went to replay, and the drawn game is commonly regarded as one of the best exhibitions of hurling in recent memory.

Borris-Kilcotton edged the replay by five points to claim their first-ever Laois SHC title, and they'll be looking to add a second against the same opposition on Sunday.

Standing in their way is last year's defeated finalists, Rathdowney-Errill, as they look to make amends for their defeats in '16 and '18, and claim their first title since 2014.

The Senior 'A' hurling final will act as the curtain-raiser with throw-in fixed for 2pm, followed by the Senior final at 4pm.

Get in the mood for the weekend that's in it than this stunning suspense-building video by Laois GAA and videographer Paul Dargan. Watch below:

