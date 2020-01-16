Laois GAA collect two new kit vans ahead of 2020 season

With a week to go until the start of the national league for the Laois hurlers and footballers, Laois GAA collected two brand new '201-reg Ford kit vans from Downey's Autostop thanks to the renewal of their sponsorship deal.

Pat Delaney and Ollie Byrne, long-serving kit men for the Laois hurlers and footballers respectively, once again picked up two brand new Ford vans on behalf of Laois GAA from Downey's Ford showroom on the Dublin road ahead of the 2020 GAA season. Both codes open their national league campaigns on the weekend of the 25/26 January with the hurlers at home to Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford on Saturday, while Mike Quirke and the footballers are on the road to Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon on the Sunday.

*Laois GAA kit men Pat Delaney and Ollie Byrne, Richard Downey (Downey's Autostop), Laois GAA Chairman Peter O'Neill, senior hurling manager Eddie Brennan, Vice-Chairman Tom Clear, Football Board chairman Laurence Phelan

“We would like to thank the Downey family and all the staff for their continued support and sponsorship. Downey’s have provided us with amazing vehicles over the past number of years and we love the stunning new 2020 models. They will be proudly driven all over the country in this year’s campaigns," said Laois GAA Chairman Peter O'Neill at the collection.

The Downey family have for years been proud supporters of Laois GAA and have continued the tradition for the new year.

“We would like to wish Laois GAA the very best and we’re very happy to be on board again this year. We hope that it’ll be a very good season for all teams and we wish them all the best of luck," said Richard Downey of Downey's Autostop.

Eddie Brennan and the Laois hurlers open the Allianz national league on Saturday, 25 January by welcoming Wexford to MW Hire O'Moore Park with the footballers out the next day away to Roscommon.