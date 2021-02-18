'They'll have to drag me out of this place' - Zach Tuohy on his Aussie rules future

Laois and Portlaoise Aussie Rules Star Zach Tuohy insists he will be playing the oval ball sport down under for some time yet.

Tuohy, who is backing the Laois Offaly Garda Youth Awards, said he intends playing with his club Geelong Cats in the AFL for as long as he possibly can.

“They'll have to drag me kicking and screaming out of this place I can tell ya,” said the veteran of the sport.

His ambition is to win a Grand Final. He came close late last year when he played but lost in the biggest game in Australian sport.

“The build up, everything felt perfect but to just fall short, I can't really describe the feeling but it was a strange one,” he told 9News in Melbourne.

He is among the older players playing with the Melbourne club. He has played 205 games in Aussie Rules and is just second in terms of appearances by an Irish man in the sport behind the late Jim Stynes of Dublin.

Zach has said previously that he wants to return to Ireland with his wife and two children at some point but hopes to continue playing down under for another while yet, but he rules one job out.

“I can tell you I wouldn't make a good coach - absolutely no chance,” he said. Now aged 31, Zach has been playing Rules since 2010. He is a county title winner with Portlaoise and has a Leinster county minor medal with Laois.