WATCH Laois Aussie Rules star gets behind Laois Offaly Garda Youth awards

Laois and Portlaoise Aussie Rules star Zach Tuohy is encouraging young people to enter Laois Offaly Garda Youth Awards held again in association with Supermac’s.

This year’s awards have been endorsed by a Portlaoise born and bred International sporting hero Zach who took time after this year’s Grand Final 2020 to send a few words of encouragement to the people of Laois Offaly and to encourage the public to nominate young people for the Awards.

Watch the message from the Geelong Cats player and get other details about the awards above. Read on to find out how to enter.

This year’s nominations forms can be completed online with the link available on the Laois Offaly Garda Division Facebook page. Completed forms should be emailed to laoisoffalygardayouthawards@garda.ie

This link brings you to the Garda website and links for a nomination form.

www.garda.ie/en/crime-prevention/community-engagement/an-garda-siochana-youth-awards/laois-offaly-garda-youth-awards-2020.html

The application form is also available to download from www.garda.ie and from www.supermacs.ie.

The award winners will be celebrated at a special event on a date which will be announced online.