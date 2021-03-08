Eyes down please for the Portlaoise GAA club Lockdown Bingo

Portlaoise GAA says it is delighted to launch “Lockdown Bingo Online”.

“The exciting new family fun-filled hour every Friday to take your mind off the current restrictions," says the club.

The club is promising lots of cash prizes on offer and local DJ and hurling ref DJ Broc aka Brochan O'Reilly will be our calling the numbers.

Bingo Books can be purchased online at www.portlaoisegaa.ie and cost €7 Single, €12 double.

The Bingo fun can be enjoyed every Friday via Zoom or Facebook.

It will run every Friday 7.30 pm, Starting this Friday, March 12.