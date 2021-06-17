CONFIRMED: Date, time and venue confirmed for Laois Ladies footballers National league final

Laois ladies footballer Fiona Dooley in attendance at IT Carlow GPA Scholarship 2021 Launch at IT Carlow
Following on from an impressive campaign in Division 3B of the Ladies football National league, Laois will take on Kildare in the Division 3 final on Sunday week, June 27.
The final has been fixed for Baltinglass in Wicklow with a throw in time of 4pm.
Having already beaten Kildare in the opening round of the league in O'Moore Park, Donie Brennan's charges will go into the game full of confidence knowing that they are only 60 minutes away from promotion.
The defied the odds last weekend to come back from the dead at the second half water break in the semi final against Roscommon to put on a masterclass in the final 15 minutes to claim a 4-15 to 5-9 win.
Mo Nerney was to the fore as her class shone through while their never say die attitude stood to them. With the championship fast approaching, the league final is another step in the right direction for the O'Moore County and all eyes will be fixed on them next weekend.
For those who won't be lucky enough to get a ticket for the big game, TG4 have committed to showing the game live on their YouTube page.
