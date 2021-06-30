Great news for Laois GAA fans as supporter limits increased for big Leinster championship clash

Earlier this week it was confirmed that GAA matches in stadia would see an increase in the number of supporters allowed to attend from 200 to 500 from Monday July 5.

However, since the announcement, Minister Jack Chambers has tweeted to confirm that the date will now be brought forward to Saturday meaning the GAA championship games across the weekend including Laois v Westmeath in the Leinster Senior Football championship on Sunday will see attendances of 500. This figure is not inclusive of players, management teams, media and match day officials/stewards.

Having only 200 supporters allowed at games has been a nightmare for not only supporters but County Boards also who had the job of dealing with so few tickets.

Laois take on Westmeath on Sunday in O'Connor Park with a 1.30pm throw in time but there has been no official announcement of how supporters can get their hands on the tickets.

Minister Chambers also confirmed that they will be looking at increasing the supporter threshold at games as July and August progress.