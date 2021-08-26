Rathdowney-Errill kick off 2021 Laois senior hurling championship with solid win over Camross

Rathdowney/Errill started the game in fine style and were 0-5 to 0-0 to the good inside eight minutes. Paddy Purcell opened the scoring after 47 seconds with a long range free before Ross King (two frees), Paddy McCane and Brandon McGile nley stretched out the lead.

Camross finally got on the board in the ninth minute from a Daniel Delaney free but McGinley fired his second of the evening with the next attack to make it 0-6 to 0-1 after 10 minutes.

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP B

Rathdowney-Errill 0-28

Camross 1-17

Rathdowney-Errill kicked off their championship campaign with a hard fought eight point over Camross on Thursday night. They were the better team throughout the game but a dogged and resilient Camross battled back from a poor start to draw level at half time and even take the lead early in the second half.

As the game wore on, the victors began to extert their dominance with Brandon McGinley to the fore in the opening and the likes of James Ryan and Paddy Purcell springing up in the second half.

Camross looked in trouble early on but they gathered themselves well and began to roar back into the game. With the Rathdowney/Errill full back line looking shaky, Camross made hay with Delaney adding another free before long range points from Eoin Gaughan and Andrew Collier (free) narrowed the gap to two points.

Rathdowney-Errill broke the Camross momentum with a Ross King free and a majestic Jack Kelly long range score to put them 0-8 to 0-4 in front on 15 minutes.

Camross were not for wilting though and a long range effort from Gearoid Burke was followed by a neat Daniel Delaney score to leave it 0-8 to 0-6 at the first half water break.

Camross continued their scoring exploits after the water break with Liam Delaney opening his account before the impressive Daniel Delaney added a '65' to level the game at 0-8 each.

Rathdowney-Errill regained the momentum with three points on the spin from James Ryan, King and a third from Brandon McGinley to get back into an 0-11 to 0-8 lead with five minutes left in the half.

Again, Camross had the grit between their teeth to come back and wrestle back the momentum. Two more from Daniel Delaney, one from play and one from a free left the bare minimum between them as injury time in the opening half began.

There was time for another score as Camross bottled up the Rathdowney/Errill attack, turned the ball over, came down the field to win a free and Delaney did the business from close range to make it 0-11 at the break with Camross much the happier having been 0-5 to 0-0 down in the early stages.

The second half started in free scoring fashion. Ciaran Collier put Camross into an early lead before Ross King and Craig Carroll both traded rousing scores.

Rathdowney-Errill then began to steal a march with two Ross King frees along with a neat Paddy Purcell point putting them into a 0-16 to 0-13 ahead.

That became 0-18 to 0-14 by the 41st minute and you sensed that they would see it out from here. James Ryan was coming to the fore and his excellent point from out on the sideline left them 0-19 to 0-14 up at the second water break with 15 minutes to play.

Shane Madden extended the lead to six points straight after the water break while two more placed balls from King made it an eight point game.

Camross gave themselves a fighting chance when David Mortimer sent a screamer to the top corner with a couple of minutes to go to make it 0-23 to 1-15 but Rathdowney-Errill finished strong with substitute Darren King impressing with two long range scores as they recorded an eight point win in the end.

RATHDOWNEY-ERRILL

Scorers: Ross King 0-12 (0-10 frees and 0-1 '65'), Brandon McGinley, James Ryan and Paddy Purcell 0-3 each (0-1f), Jack Kelly and Darren King 0-2 each, Shane Madden, Paddy McCane, John Keane 0-1 each.

Team:Damian Madden; John Purcell, Kevin O'Dea, Jimmy Corrigan; Jack Kelly, Liam O'Connell, John Keane; Shane Dollard, David Poyton; Paddy Purcell, Dylan Carroll, James Ryan; Paddy McCane, Ross King, Brandon McGinley. Subs: Shane Madden for Shane Dollard (43), Thep Fitzpatrick for David Poyton (51), Darren King for Paddy McCane (60)

CAMROSS

Scorers: Daniel Delaney 0-7 (0-4 frees and 0-1 '65'), Ciaran Collier 0-3, David Mortimer 1-1, Craig Carroll 0-2, Andrew Collier (free), Gearoid Burke, Eoin Gaughan, Liam Delaney 0-1 each.

Team: Tadhg Doran; Dwane Palmer, Lorcan Burke, Joseph Phelan; Darragh Duggan, Andrew Collier, Gearoid Burke; Craig Carroll, Eoin Gaughan; Ciaran Collier, Mark Dowling, Darren Gilmartin; Daniel Delaney, Liam Delaney, Darren Drennan. Subs: Odhran Phelan for Liam Delaney (38), Martin Burke for Lorcan Burke (42), Oisin Bennett for Darren Gilmartin (47), David Mortimer for Darren Drennan (48), Andrew Mortimer for Darragh Duggan (51)

Referee: John Lalor