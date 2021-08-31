All your Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead as Senior football championship kicks off

Laois GAA Fixtures
Tuesday 31 August
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 Rathdowney Errill v Rosenallis
Wednesday 01 September
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Kyle
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Stradbally 19:30 Timahoe v Park Ratheniska
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 1
The Harps GAA 18:45 The Harps v Castletown
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 1
Kilcavan GAA 18:45 Kilcavan v Camross
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 3
Castletown GAA 18:30 Castletown v Rathdowney Errill
Thursday 02 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O'Moore Park 19:45 Courtwood v Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Stradbally 19:30 Mountmellick v Arles/Kilcruise
Annanough 19:30 The Rock v Crettyard
Friday 03 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O'Moore Park, 19:45 Emo v O'Dempsey's
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 1(E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Barrowhouse 18:45 Barrowhouse v Errill
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Relegation S/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day – First Named Home Venue)
Kilcotton 18:45 Kilcotton v Ballylinan
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph’s V Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
The Harps 18:30 The Harps v Killeshin
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Shield Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
The Heath 18:30 The Heath v Ballylinan
Saturday 04 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O'Moore Park, 15:00 Ballyfin v Portarlington
MW Hire O'Moore Park, 17:00 The Heath v Graiguecullen
MW Hire O'Moore Park, 19:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Killeshin
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Ratheniska 18:30 O'Dempseys v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Stradbally 17:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Mountmellick Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Shield Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Stradbally 19:00 Stradbally Parish Gaels “B”v Mountmellick Parish Gaels “B”
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Courtwood 18:00 St Pauls v Ballyfin Gaels
Sunday 05 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
MW Hire O’Moore Park 12:00 Clough Ballacolla v The Harps
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O'Moore Park 14:00 Rosenallis v Ballylinan
MW Hire O'Moore Park 16:00 Stradbally v Arles/Killeen
MW Hire O'Moore Park 18:00 St Joseph's v Clonaslee St Manmans
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 1
McCann Park 12:30 Portarlington v Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 1
Ballyroan 12:30 Ballyroan Abbey v The Heath
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 1
Annanough 12:30 Annanough v Killeshin
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 5
Rathleague 11:30 Portlaoise v Castletown
The Harps GAA 11:30 The Harps v Rathdowney Errill
Camross GAA 11:30 Camross v Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling “B” Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Ballacolla 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels
Ballyfin 11:30 Na Fianna v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Monday 06 September
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship S/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 The Rock v Slieve Bloom
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Football Championship S/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
LOETB CoE (2 ) 19:00 Park Ratheniska v Ballyroan Abbey
