All your Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead as Senior football championship kicks off

Tuesday 31 August

Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 Rathdowney Errill v Rosenallis

Wednesday 01 September

Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Kyle

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Stradbally 19:30 Timahoe v Park Ratheniska

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 1

The Harps GAA 18:45 The Harps v Castletown

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 1

Kilcavan GAA 18:45 Kilcavan v Camross

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 3

Castletown GAA 18:30 Castletown v Rathdowney Errill

Thursday 02 September

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

MW Hire O'Moore Park 19:45 Courtwood v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Stradbally 19:30 Mountmellick v Arles/Kilcruise

Annanough 19:30 The Rock v Crettyard

Friday 03 September

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

MW Hire O'Moore Park, 19:45 Emo v O'Dempsey's

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 1(E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Barrowhouse 18:45 Barrowhouse v Errill

Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Relegation S/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day – First Named Home Venue)

Kilcotton 18:45 Kilcotton v Ballylinan

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)

Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph’s V Portarlington

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)

The Harps 18:30 The Harps v Killeshin

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Shield Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)

The Heath 18:30 The Heath v Ballylinan



Saturday 04 September

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

MW Hire O'Moore Park, 15:00 Ballyfin v Portarlington

MW Hire O'Moore Park, 17:00 The Heath v Graiguecullen

MW Hire O'Moore Park, 19:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Killeshin

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Ratheniska 18:30 O'Dempseys v Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)

Stradbally 17:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Mountmellick Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Shield Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)

Stradbally 19:00 Stradbally Parish Gaels “B”v Mountmellick Parish Gaels “B”

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)

Courtwood 18:00 St Pauls v Ballyfin Gaels

Sunday 05 September

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

MW Hire O’Moore Park 12:00 Clough Ballacolla v The Harps

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

MW Hire O'Moore Park 14:00 Rosenallis v Ballylinan

MW Hire O'Moore Park 16:00 Stradbally v Arles/Killeen

MW Hire O'Moore Park 18:00 St Joseph's v Clonaslee St Manmans

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 1

McCann Park 12:30 Portarlington v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 1

Ballyroan 12:30 Ballyroan Abbey v The Heath

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 1

Annanough 12:30 Annanough v Killeshin

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 5

Rathleague 11:30 Portlaoise v Castletown

The Harps GAA 11:30 The Harps v Rathdowney Errill

Camross GAA 11:30 Camross v Abbeyleix St Lazarians

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling “B” Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)

Ballacolla 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels

Ballyfin 11:30 Na Fianna v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Monday 06 September

Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship S/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day)

LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 The Rock v Slieve Bloom

Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Football Championship S/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day)

LOETB CoE (2 ) 19:00 Park Ratheniska v Ballyroan Abbey