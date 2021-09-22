Hurling championships back in focus as busy week of Laois fixtures ahead

Laois GAA Fixtures.
Wednesday 22 September
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling “B” Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels v Na Fianna
Thursday 23 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Camross
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
LOETB CoE (1) 18:45 Mountmellick V St Fintans Mountrath
Heywood CS: “ENVA” U14 Hurling Divisional League Rd 1 @ 18:30& 19:45
Friday 24 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:45 Rathdowney Errill V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Saturday 25 September
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
MW Hire OMoore Park 17:30 Clough Ballacolla V Castletown
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:00 Rosenallis v The Harps
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Borris in Ossory 17:00 Rathdowney Errill V Ballyfin
Trumera 17:00 Ballinakill V Slieve Bloom
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Abbeyleix 16:00 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V St Fintans Mountrath
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Rathleague 16:00 Portlaoise V Colt Shanahoe
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-)
Ratheniska 16:00 Park Ratheniska Spink v Camross
Sunday 26 September
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Mountrath 12:30 Colt Shanahoe V Camross
Rosenallis 12:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Ballacolla 12:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Clonad GAA 12:30 Clonad V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Trumera GAA 16:00 Trumera V The Harps
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Pairc Aireil 16:00 Rathdowney Errill V Camross
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Ballypickas 16:00 Ballypickas V Castletown
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE (2) 19:00 Ballyfin Gaels v The Heath
John West Féile Peil (Round Robin series)
Group A (Venue – Mountmellick):
Round 1 – 10:30 Mountmellick v Portarlington; Stradbally Parish Gaels v Portlaoise; St Pauls Bye
Round 2 – 11:00 Mountmellick v Stradbally Parish Gaels; Portarlington v St Pauls; Portlaoise Bye
Round 3 – 11:30 Portarlington v Stradbally Parish Gaels; Portlaoise v St Pauls; Mountmellick Bye
Round 4 – 12:00 Mountmellick v Portlaoise; Stradbally Parish Gaels v St Pauls; Portarlington Bye
Round 5 – 12:30 Mountmellick v St Pauls; Portarlington v Portlaoise; Stradbally Parish Gaels Bye
John West Féile Peil (Round Robin series)
Round 1 – 10:30 Ballyroan Abbey v St Joseph’s; Na Fianna Og v Graiguecullen; Killeshin Bye
Round 2 – 11:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Na Fianna Og; St Joseph’s v Killeshin; Graiguecullen Bye
Round 3 – 11:30 St Joseph’s v Na Fianna Og; Graiguecullen v Killeshin; Ballyroan Abbey Bye
Round 4 – 12:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Graiguecullen; Na Fianna Og v Killeshin; St Joseph’s Bye
Round 5 – 12:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Killeshin; St Joseph’s v Graiguecullen; Na Fianna Og Bye
John West Féile Peil”B” (Round Robin series)
Group A (Venue – The Heath):
Round 1 – 11:00 The Heath v Ballylinan; Portlaosie B v Park Ratheniska
Round 2 – 11:30 The Heath v Portlaoise B; Ballylinan v Park Ratheniska
Round 3 – 12:00 The Heath v Park Ratheniska; Ballylinan v Portlaoise B
John West Féile Peil “B” (Round Robin series)
Group A (Venue – O’Dempsey’s):
Round 1 – 11:00 O’Dempsey’s v Rosenallis; Ballyfin Gaels v Kilcavan The Rock
Round 2 – 11:30 O’Dempsey’s v Ballyfin Gaels; Rosenallis v Kilcavan The Rock
Round 3 – 12:00 O’Dempsey’s v Kilcavan The Rock; Rosenallis v Ballyfin Gaels
Monday 27 September
John West Féile Peil (Venue – LOETB CoE)
Semi-finals – 18:30 (Winner A v Runner-up B; Winner B v Runner-up A)
Final – 19:45
John West Féile Peil “B” (Venue – LOETB CoE)
Semi-finals – 19:10 (Winner A v Runner-up B; Winner B v Runner-up A)
Final – 20:10
Heywood CS: “ENVA” U16 Football Divisional League Rd 2 @ 18:30 & 19:45
