Laois GAA chief confirms County Board will be acting 'swiftly and appropriately' in championship brawl fallout

Laois GAA have confirmed that they will be investigating the unsavoury incidents that took place at the end of the Killeshin v Arles-Killen senior football championship clash on Saturday night in O'Moore Park.

The ugly scenes broke out after the final whistle was blown with a melee, starting with players boiled over on the stand side of O'Moore Park.

There was a massive group of people involved from players and supporters involved in the row and the stewards and others attempting to break it up.

It is a seriously bad look for Laois GAA and with a full professional recording of the match captured, the evidence from that is sure to shed light on what way Laois GAA are to deal with this.

Speaking to the Leinster Express on Monday morning, Laois GAA Chairman Peter O'Neill commented;

“Laois CCC will meet to discuss the un-acceptable incidents that occurred at the final moments of the Arles Kileen and Killeshin Game.

“They also await the referees report and will be acting swiftly and appropriately.



“The incident was very disappointing in what has been a tremendous sporting fixture schedule with over 40 matches played in the last two weeks.”

Killeshin won the game after extra time to progress in the championship and there was plenty of needle between the local during the game as well as after it.

No doubt both sets of clubs will regret the scenes that took place on Saturday but it would be extremely surprising if there are not big suspensions arising out of it.

The incident itself lasted no longer than a minute and a half but it wasn't pretty viewing especially when you consider the amount of young people at the game.

Killeshin are through to the third round in the senior football championship while Arles-Killeen are embroiled in a relegation dog fight to save their senior status.

It was a busy weekend overall in the football championships in Laois with with action all across the weekend.

Quite a few games had flashpoints in them and this is something that Laois GAA won't want creeping into their games.

The investigation into the incident at the end of the Killeshin and Arles-Killeen game will most likely to carried out in a swift manner considering any suspensions that need to be handed out would have to be done before the weekend after next when both teams are out in the championship again.