26/10/2021

Football finals and semi finals the main draw in this week's Laois GAA fixtures

Laois GAA Fixtures.

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Friday 29 October

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Final
MW Hire O’Moore Park​ 19:30​, Mountmellick​​ v​ Park Ratheniska
 
Saturday 30 October
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Semi Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Crettyard​​ 15:30 ​Barrowhouse ​​v​ St Joseph’s
Stradbally​​ 18:00 ​Ballyroan Abbey ​​v​ Annanough
 
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Football Championship Prel. Rds (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
O’Dempsey’s​​ 15:30​ O’Dempsey’s​​ v​ The Heath
The Harps​​ 15:30​ The Harps​​ v ​Killeshin


LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U14 Hurling Divisional League Finals @ 13:30
Leinster U14 Football Academy Games
 
St Vincent’s Cup U15 Football Academy Round 2
LOETB CoE​ tbc ​Laois ​v ​Carlow
 
Adam Mangan Offaly Cup U15 Football Academy Round 2
LOETB CoE​ tbc​ Laois ​v ​Carlow
 
Fr Manning Cup U16 Football Academy Round 2
Cork Venue​ tbc ​Laois ​v ​Cork
 
Carlow Cup U16 Football Academy Round 2
Waterford Venue ​tbc ​Laois ​v ​Waterford
 
Sunday 31 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Semi Finals ((E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 ​Ballyroan Abbey ​v ​Portlaoise
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 ​Emo ​​​v ​Portarlington

IN PICTURES: Celebrations all round as Ballypickas rejoice as Junior 'A' champions

IN PICTURES: Check out our photo collection as Trumera bask in Intermediate championship celebrations


 

