Football finals and semi finals the main draw in this week's Laois GAA fixtures

Laois GAA Fixtures.
Friday 29 October
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Final
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30, Mountmellick v Park Ratheniska
Saturday 30 October
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Semi Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Crettyard 15:30 Barrowhouse v St Joseph’s
Stradbally 18:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Annanough
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Football Championship Prel. Rds (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
O’Dempsey’s 15:30 O’Dempsey’s v The Heath
The Harps 15:30 The Harps v Killeshin
LOETB Pitch 3: “ENVA” U14 Hurling Divisional League Finals @ 13:30
Leinster U14 Football Academy Games
St Vincent’s Cup U15 Football Academy Round 2
LOETB CoE tbc Laois v Carlow
Adam Mangan Offaly Cup U15 Football Academy Round 2
LOETB CoE tbc Laois v Carlow
Fr Manning Cup U16 Football Academy Round 2
Cork Venue tbc Laois v Cork
Carlow Cup U16 Football Academy Round 2
Waterford Venue tbc Laois v Waterford
Sunday 31 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Semi Finals ((E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Portlaoise
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Emo v Portarlington
