Details confirmed for Laois GAA players of the year awards night

The details for the annual Laois GAA awards night have been confirmed. The awards will take place on Friday November 26 in the Laois GAA offices at the LOETB centre of excellence with an 8pm throw in time.

The awards are normally held in the Midlands Park Hotel but due to Covid restrictions and a delay to the completion of the championships, the decision has been taken to hold the awards night at Laois GAA HQ where there will be a limit on the amount of people that can attend.

The awards will take in both 2020 and 2021 and the winners will be present on the night. The awards are sponsored by Mochua Print.

Laois GAA have confirmed that they will broadcast the event through Facebook live where there will be a big list of winners from the following categories.

The selection committee for the awards is made up of Laois GAA officials and members of the local media from the Leinster Express, Laois Today, Laois Nationalist and Midlands 103.

The full list of categories are as follows;

2020

Senior Football

Intermediate Football

Junior Football

Minor Football

Senior Hurling

Premier Intermediate Hurling

Intermediate Hurling

Junior Hurling

Minor Hurling



2021

Senior Football

Intermediate Football

Junior Football

Minor Football

Senior Hurling

Premier Intermediate Hurling

Intermediate Hurling

Junior Hurling

Minor Hurling

They will also have Laois LGFA and Laois Camogie in attendance on the night for presenting awards to winners they have chosen themselves.