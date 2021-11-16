Search

16/11/2021

All this week's Laois GAA fixtures as Leinster club action takes centre stage

Brian Lowry

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Wednesday 17 November

Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Football Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE Pitch 2 19:30 Rosenallis v Na Fianna Og


Friday 19 November

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Borris in Ossory 19:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

Saturday 20 November

AIB Leinster Club IFC Round 1(E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Netwatch Cullen Park 13:00 Naomh Eoin (Cw) v Park Ratheniska (Ls)

AIB Leinster Club JFC Round 1(E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Stradbally 13:00 Barrowhouse (Ls) v Grange (Cw)

AIB Leinster Club IHC Round 1(E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

TEG Cusack Park 13:00 Cullion (Wh) v Ballinakill (Ls)

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen v Portarlington
Stradbally 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Football Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
The Heath 14:30 The Heath v Killeshin

Leinster U14 Hurling Academy Games
Adrian Murray Cup U15 Hurling Academy– Finals
Adrian Murray Shield U15 Hurling Academy – Finals
Michael Foley Cup U16 Hurling Academy – Finals

Laois GAA U13 Football “7”-a-side Finals in LOETB CoE @ 16:00, 17:00 & 18:00

Sunday 21 November

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Venue tbc 14:00 Castletown v The Harps

Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Hurling Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Timahoe 14:00 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v Raheen Parish Gaels

Laois GAA U13 Football “7”-a-side Finals in LOETB CoE @ 10:00
Laois GAA U15 Hurling “7”-a-side Finals in LOETB CoE @ 11:00 & 12:00

Monday 22 November
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE Pitch19:30 Rathdowney Errill v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton or St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

Carlow Cup U16 Football Academy Round 3
Carlow Venue 19:30 Laois v Carlow

Tuesday 23 November
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Hurling Championship Q/Finals

LOETB CoE Pitch 1 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v Portlaoise

