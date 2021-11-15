IN PICTURES: Great scenes as Ballyroan land Junior 'A' football success

They may have needed a point to force extra time but the junior footballers of Ballyroan-Abbey certainly made no mistake in extra time as they defeated Barrowhouse to claim the Junior 'A' football title in O'Moore Park on Sunday.
Played as the curtain raiser before the senior final, it was a keenly contested game for 60 minutes before the Ballyroan pulled away well in extra time to finish out the year on a high note.
There were great scenes at the end with the victorious Ballyroan Ladies footballers, who won the Intermediate crown earlier in the day, also joining in and adding to the occasion.
Our photographer Denis Byrne was on site to capture the memorable moments.
Swipe on the opening picture above to scroll through the gallery of images.
