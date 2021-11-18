Laois man helps DCU to All Ireland hurling title

A Laois man was to the fore as Dublin City University claimed the All Ireland second years hurling title on Thursday afternoon after they got the better of TUS Midwest 2-22 to 2-13.
Ballyfin and Laois star Allan Connolly started at corner back for the Dublin college as they ran out comfortable winners in the end against A TUS Midwest side that featured Rosenallis club man Conor Cosgrove.
Connolly was an integral part of the Ballyfin team that got to the Premier Intermediate hurling final earlier this month while he also represented Laois at U20 level in both hurling and football this year.
The talented defender is a mainstay on both the Ballyfin senior football and Premier Intermediate team and after the disappointment of losing the County final to Ballinakill a few weeks back, he managed to pick up some silverware with his college.
