Search

18/11/2021

Laois man helps DCU to All Ireland hurling title

Laois man helps DCU to All Ireland hurling title

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois man was to the fore as Dublin City University claimed the All Ireland second years hurling title on Thursday afternoon after they got the better of TUS Midwest 2-22 to 2-13.

Ballyfin and Laois star Allan Connolly started at corner back for the Dublin college as they ran out comfortable winners in the end against A TUS Midwest side that featured Rosenallis club man Conor Cosgrove.

Connolly was an integral part of the Ballyfin team that got to the Premier Intermediate hurling final earlier this month while he also represented Laois at U20 level in both hurling and football this year.

The talented defender is a mainstay on both the Ballyfin senior football and Premier Intermediate team and after the disappointment of losing the County final to Ballinakill a few weeks back, he managed to pick up some silverware with his college.

Mountrath CS hold all the aces as they dismantle Kilkenny School in senior hurling championship opener

Leinster Schools Senior Hurling Championship 'B', Round 1

IN PICTURES: Former Ireland legend takes training session with Portarlington RFC minis

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media