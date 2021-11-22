Laois senior hurling champions be feature live on RTE this Saturday

Laois senior hurling champions Clough-Ballacolla will open their Leinster club championship campaign this Saturday and RTE have confirmed that they will be showing the game live on TV.
With a throw in time of 5.30pm in O'Moore Park, the national broadcaster has selected the game betweeen the Laois champions and Wexford champions Rapparees as their game this weekend.
Clough-Ballacolla got the better of Borris-Kilcotton in the County final earlier this month and the double champions will now be looking to make an assault on the Leinster championship.
Raparees will be tough opposition having come through a tough Wexford championship and given the type of performances that Clough-Ballacolla have put in so far this year, an exciting spectacle is expected.
Coverage will be begin on RTE 2 at 5pm on Saturday with throw in at 5.30pm in Portlaoise.
