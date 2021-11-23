All this week's Laois GAA fixtures as Leinster and U20 action the main focus

Laois GAA Fixtures.
LAOIS GAA FIXTURES
Wednesday 24 November
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Hurling Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE Pitch 1 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v Portlaoise
Thursday 25 November
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Graiguecullen 19:30 Graiguecullen v Portarlington
Friday 26 November
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Football Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Stradbally 19:30 The Heath v Na Fianna Og
Saturday 27 November
AIB Leinster Club SHC Q/finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Clough Ballacolla (Ls) v Rapparees (Wex)
AIB Leinster Club IHC Q/finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Abbeyleix 13:00 Ballinakill (Ls) v Glenmore (Kk)
