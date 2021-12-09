Difficult Second Half for Laois strong Knockbeg seniors leaves them playing a Waiting Game

The Knockbeg Seniors footballers will have to wait to see what the future holds as they narrowly lost to Scoil Mhuire Clane in an exciting encounter in Clane. They will have to see what the score line turns out to be in the final game of the group between Newbridge and Clane in the coming weeks to see if their championship hopes are still alive.

KNOCKBEG COLLEGE 1-10

SCOIL MHUIRE CLANE 0-16

Leinster A Senior Football Championship Round 2

We had to wait until the 5th minute for our first score of the game which came through a short free from Colin Dunne. Conall Bergin got the second for Knockbeg before the inform Cillian Maher struck for a goal. Suddenly, Knockbeg were 1-5 to 0-1 up at the first water break with further points coming from Maher and 2 for Dunne, one of which was a fantastic score from far out.

Immediately after the water break, blood sub Oisin Doyle made his presence felt as he burst up through the middle of the field to make an immediate impact with a well taken point. Dunne then knocked over a point from a free and from play to extend the lead. Clane added some points of their own but Knockbeg went into half-time with a strong lead of 1-9 to 0-5.

Clane were the better side for the start of the second half hitting 4 unanswered points. Colin Dunne knocked over a free to settle the nerves but unfortunately things only got worse from here for the visitors. It took Clane until the 55th minute to take the lead with excellent defending from the backs especially Michael Wall and Oisin Nolan who made some great turnovers to keep them in the game up until then. Oisin Ramsbottom was also very commanding in the goal. Knockbeg felt very hard done by with some decisions throughout the second half but this cannot be the reason for Clane getting back into it.

Plenty of positives and negatives to take away from this encounter but there is no doubt that if Knockbeg get the result they want from the final group game, that they will be more than capable of getting their championship back to winning ways.