Laois legend Critchley insists County of Laois will get behind Portarlington and Clough-Ballacolla

When Pat Critchley talks, people listen. One of the most decorated sporting stars to ever come out of Laois has no doubt in his mind that the whole County of Laois will be behind both Portarlington and Clough-Ballacolla this weekend as they take to Croke Park to compete in their respective Leinster championship games.

Critchley is a former All Ireland club football winner with Portlaoise and he was quick to touch on the support that Portlaoise would have got down through the years from people all around the County.

Speaking at the launch of the Sigerson Cup earlier this week, Critchley, who is coaching IT Carlow commented;

"The whole county would follow Portlaoise in the same way that they'll be following Portarlington and Clough/Ballacolla this weekend and it does give the whole county a lift when that happens."

Critchley is a big believer in the importance of the Sigerson cup and its hurling counterpart - The Fitzgibbon cup as it gives players who may not be at the top of the pecking order in their respective county a chance to compete against the best.

Similarly with IT Carlow, when the players come together and they can compete with the top teams and the top players, it's a great journey for them.

"From mainly the counties were drawing from, that run in the Sigerson is a huge part of their playing careers.

"Hopefully they'll get a similarly good run with their club or county in the future, but it won't always happen for them. That is just the reality of it but when they come together here as a unit and challenge the top teams against Cliffords and the O'Sheas and come out on top, it's a great feeling for them and gives them a great boost of confidence.

"It helps all those lads in their development as players and ultimately that's what were trying to do. We want to develop players as well as the overall performance of the team."