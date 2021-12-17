Search

17 Dec 2021

Laois legend Critchley insists County of Laois will get behind Portarlington and Clough-Ballacolla

Laois legend Critchley insists County of Laois will get behind Portarlington and Clough-Ballacolla

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

When Pat Critchley talks, people listen. One of the most decorated sporting stars to ever come out of Laois has no doubt in his mind that the whole County of Laois will be behind both Portarlington and Clough-Ballacolla this weekend as they take to Croke Park to compete in their respective Leinster championship games.

Critchley is a former All Ireland club football winner with Portlaoise and he was quick to touch on the support that Portlaoise would have got down through the years from people all around the County.

Speaking at the launch of the Sigerson Cup earlier this week, Critchley, who is coaching IT Carlow commented;

"The whole county would follow Portlaoise in the same way that they'll be following Portarlington and Clough/Ballacolla this weekend and it does give the whole county a lift when that happens."

REVEALED: Seven Laois lads named on Sigerson cup panels for 2022

12 Laois stars hoping to light up prestigious Colleges Fitzgibbon Cup in 2022

Players from seven Laois clubs have been named on Fitzgibbon cup panels

Critchley is a big believer in the importance of the Sigerson cup and its hurling counterpart - The Fitzgibbon cup as it gives players who may not be at the top of the pecking order in their respective county a chance to compete against the best.

Similarly with IT Carlow, when the players come together and they can compete with the top teams and the top players, it's a great journey for them. 

"From mainly the counties were drawing from, that run in the Sigerson is a huge part of their playing careers.

"Hopefully they'll get a similarly good run with their club or county in the future, but it won't always happen for them. That is just the reality of it but when they come together here as a unit and challenge the top teams against Cliffords and the O'Sheas and come out on top, it's a great feeling for them and gives them a great boost of confidence.

"It helps all those lads in their development as players and ultimately that's what were trying to do. We want to develop players as well as the overall performance of the team."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media